WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people have been arrested after a stabbing at the Sonic on Kemp Boulevard.

Just after 3 p.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to the Sonic about a disturbance and a victim had been stabbed.

Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Newton said a male victim was stabbed in the leg by a female suspect. The victim is expected to be okay. A female suspect was placed in custody in connection to the stabbing.

Newton said the stabbing victim took a bat and started to smash the windows of a car. Newton said when the stabbing victim is released from the hospital, he will face aggravated assault charges.

Photo credit: Dylan Jimenez/KFDX

