WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls S.W.A.T. team members are wrapping up a scene now in the Sunnyside area, where they responded tonight over concerns for the safety of a female inside a home.

Police responded to a check welfare report at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of Best Blvd.

Officer Brian Arias, with the WFPD, said a caller told police they believed a female in the home was either a victim of a crime or was about to be a victim of a crime.

Then, once police arrived, they could see movement in the house but no one would answer the door.

Finally, Officer Arias said, contact was made with someone inside the home.

As many as 26 police units were on scene until about three hours later, but thankfully, the situation ended peacefully.