WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Stripes employee pleads guilty to stealing cash from the store’s ATM over a period of three weeks to pay for her father’s funeral.

Breann Nava, 34, took a plea deal today, Nov. 1, 2022, in 78th District Court for three years deferred adjudication and restitution of the stolen money, meaning the conviction will be dismissed if she completes the three years successfully.

Breann Nava Wichita County Jail mugshot

Nava has one previous conviction for misdemeanor assault in Wilbarger County.

The thefts at the Stripes store at Call Field and Kemp were reported on June 11, 2020, by the area manager.

The manager said an audit showed thefts on five different days in May, ranging from $300 to $1,000 withdrawals of cash, totaling $2,900. She said when she told Nava the ATM balances were off, Nava came into the office and closed the door and admitted she had withdrawn the missing money and adjusted the reports to try and cover it up. She said Nava told her she had taken the money to pay for health care and then funeral costs for her father.

Police were also given video evidence showing Nava counting out the cash used to load the ATM and filling out the daily cash reports.