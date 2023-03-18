WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect in a motel shooting that left the victim hospitalized.

According to the arrest warrant, Dustin Jared Parker was arrested Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting that happened at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway.

On Feb. 21, 2023, officers responded to a gunshot call where the victim was found in a vehicle. Witnesses said the victim had been shot and gave the officers photos of the suspect as he was leaving. Police discovered a bullet hole in the door of a room, fresh blood, and a 40-caliber round on the bed. They also discovered the room was rented by Parker.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound in his left thigh.

A review of the photos taken at the scene confirmed Parker as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Shortly after midnight, Saturday, police responded to a reported vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of 11th Street. They found Parker hiding behind a refrigerator inside a vacant apartment. After he was placed in handcuffs, he admitted he had a warrant for his arrest.

Parker is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespassing. He also had a U.S. Marshal’s warrant for probation violation. His bond is set at $30,000 where remains in jail custody on a federal hold.