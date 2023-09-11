WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After nearly a two-hour-long incident involving SWAT, the suspect in a shooting involving Bubba McDaniel was arrested.

21-year-old Edondre Smith had four felony warrants out for his arrest, according to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper. One of the warrants was for aggravated assault.

Smith was also listed as a suspect in the shooting of Bubba McDaniel on Sunday, September 10, but no warrants have been issued stemming from that incident yet.

Police went to HighPoint Village Apartments on Professional Drive just before 10 a.m. Monday, September 11, to serve the felony warrants on Smith.

After SWAT set up a perimeter and cleared as many people as possible from the building, they began trying to get in contact with Smith.

Negotiators at the scene were able to speak to Smith using a bullhorn and ask him to come out. Sgt. Eipper confirmed there were people believed to be family members at the scene who cooperated with negotiators to get Smith to leave the apartment.

Smith exited the apartment around 11:45 a.m., and officers were able to detain him.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department named Smith as a suspect in the shooting which took place September 10, 2023, on East Carolina around 5:30 p.m. According to police reports, McDaniel’s 17-year-old was involved in a dispute at the shooting location, and McDaniel tried to help him.