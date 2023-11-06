WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy finds the normal chase pattern reversed, with the suspect behind her, and traveling in circles.

Christopher Gray of Burkburnett was arrested on multiple charges just after midnight today, November 6, after a convoluted car chase, then a foot pursuit off Seymour highway.

The deputy said she was with other deputies at a traffic stop when she saw a Black Mitsubishi make a wide turn off Seymour Highway onto Baylor and pass them.

Deputies recognized the driver as Gray and knew he had a recent DWI arrest and his license was suspended. She attempted to pursue him west on Seymour Highway but lost him due to his high speed.

Another deputy who found the vehicle then radioed that the car had made a U-turn and was headed back toward her. The deputy said the car was going 60 in the 40 mph zone and pulled behind her going west.

The deputy made a U-turn to try and get behind Gray and said Gray also made a U-turn and got behind her and they went around in a circle with Gray still behind her until she said Gray turned north onto Fillmore at 60 mph and went through several residential streets before the car drove into a backyard on Lakewood and Gray got out and ran.

Deputies say he was found a short time later hiding behind a metal building.

Gray has other cases pending including resisting arrest after a crash on Davy Drive in Burkburnett last May and DWI in April.

His convictions include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019 when police say he rammed another vehicle and aggravated assault in 2016.