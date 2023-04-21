WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said beat a pregnant woman and dragged her 1-year-old daughter by her hair was captured after a search and foot chase Thursday.

Gabriel Grant, 25, also known as “Batman Grant,” is charged with assault of a pregnant person, injury to a child and evading arrest.

Witnesses told police a woman was assaulted and a child was dragged by her hair outside a house at Piedmont and Barrett Place around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, April 20.

When they arrived, officers said they found the woman several houses away from her home, bleeding from her injuries.

She told them she was pregnant with Grant’s child, and he had gotten angry about her sleeping in and began punching her in the face in their bedroom.

She attempted to get out of the house with her daughter but said he stopped her as she was going out the front door and put her in a headlock and began hitting her again until passersby began yelling for him to stop.

She said Grant then grabbed her daughter by her hair and dragged both of them back into the house.

When officers arrived, one of the witnesses pointed toward Glenwood Avenue where the officer saw a man running south.

The officer gave pursuit on foot, yelling at him to stop.

He said he chased him behind Harrell Street and then lost sight of him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A honking horn alerted officers to a house on Milby, where they said they found and detained Grant in a backyard.

Grant has 17 prior arrests, and his convictions include assaults and evading arrest.