WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for the horrific murder and torture of an 11-year-old boy whose body was left in an abandoned car appeared in a local courtroom for the first time this morning.

Corey Trumbull has been in Wichita County Jail on $3 million in bonds since he was extradited from Nevada in May.

Wichita County Jail booking

He is charged with capital murder and tampering with a human corpse.

The hearing in 30th District Court was to announce if a plea will be made or if the case will proceed to trial. However, the court record indicates the hearing will be continued.

No plea offer is on the table, and Friday, July 8, is listed as the deadline for any plea offer negotiation. He filed as an indigent when transferred from a Nevada prison and has a court-appointed attorney.

Logan Cline’s body was found in a car on Kenley Avenue in February 2020 after police say Trumbull, the boy’s mother, and her 15-year-old daughter left Wichita Falls for Nevada.

Trumbull was later arrested there and charged with six sexual abuse of a minor charges and a child abuse charge.

The mother, Stormy Johnson, is also in jail here awaiting her trial for murder and tampering with evidence.

She described to detectives the gruesome beatings and torture of Logan in a Wichita Falls motel too graphic to describe in detail.

Stormy Johnson

The boy’s sister also gave detailed descriptions of the physical and sexual abuse she said happened daily and that her mother often participated.

She said on the night her brother died, he was beaten with a belt, a stick and hands until he began to have seizures.

Johnson’s next court hearing is set for September.