WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted for alleged sex crimes against an 11-year-old boy is arrested after Wichita Falls police officers chased him on foot and then tased him.

Ryan Glenn Wright, 32, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, November 13, 2023, on the following charges:

Aggravated Sexual Assault (Warrant, issued November 13, 2023)

Indecency with Child Sexual Contact (Warrant, issued November 13, 2023)

Evading Arrest or Detention

Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport

Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 or 1B, between 4 and 200 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 or 1B, between 1 and 4 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, between 1 and 4 grams

The alleged assaults were reported by the boy’s biological father in Washington State, who said the boy began crying when he asked him if he wanted to visit his family in Wichita Falls this Christmas. The boy said he never wanted to go back. After the boy wrote down his reasons, the father reported it, and a forensic interview was conducted. Which included one incident when he said Wright tied his hands and assaulted him. He said he was able to get away when his dog bit Wright. He also said that Wright told him if he told anyone, he would kill him.

Arrested on Monday after foot pursuit

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they were on patrol on Monday, November 13, attempting to locate Wright, who had two felony county warrants for his arrest.

The affidavit said officers observed Wright walking out of a residence in the 1700 block of McGregor Avenue and getting into a vehicle just after 1:45 p.m. They said the vehicle headed eastbound, and they caught up to the vehicle at Brooke Avenue and Lucile Avenue.

Authorities said the officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. They said when the officer approached the vehicle and knocked on the window, Wright did not open the window. The officer said he opened the driver’s side door from the outside and immediately recognized Wright.

According to the affidavit, the officer told Wright to exit the vehicle and that he was being detained. The officer said Wright got out of the vehicle, and the officer attempted to place Wright in handcuffs.

Police said when the officer pulled Wright’s hands behind his back, he noticed Wright was holding a clear baggie containing marijuana. The officer said when he attempted to place Wright in handcuffs, he took off running.

According to authorities, the officer engaged in a foot pursuit as Wright ran across Brooke Avenue. The officer said, “Both he and I were almost struck by passing vehicles.” The officer said the pursuit went through the parking lot of a healthcare office, two front yards, down a driveway, and over two fences and two backyards before officers caught up with Wright.

The affidavit said that upon catching up with Wright, he reached into his waistband, and another officer at the scene deployed his taser, which struck Wright and began to incapacitate him. The officer then tackled Wright and engaged in a physical struggle on the ground.

Officers at the scene said they had to physically pull Wright’s hands out and were able to handcuff him after a physical struggle.

Upon a search of Wright, police said they discovered several narcotics inside a purse in his sock, including 8 MDMA pills, 1 gram of crack cocaine, and 1722 grams of methamphetamine. They said he discarded the baggie of marijuana during the pursuit, and they were not able to locate it.

Alleged sexual assault of 11-year-old boy

A search of court documents reveals that earlier on Monday, November 13, two warrants for Wright’s arrest were signed by a judge for the felony offenses of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child by sexual contact stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in September 2022.

According to the probable cause affidavit on those charges, WFPD officers were contacted by an investigator with CPS on October 9, 2023. The officer was advised that CPS received a report from the Grandview Police Department in Washington regarding an 11-year-old boy being sexually assaulted.

The affidavit said the report, taken on September 25, 2023, was given by the child’s biological father. In the report, the alleged victim’s father said he asked his son if he wanted to visit his family in Wichita Falls over the Christmas break. The child’s father said the child began crying and told him he never wanted to come back to Wichita Falls.

According to the affidavit, the child wrote down his reasoning for not wanting to visit Wichita Falls, disclosing in writing to his father that Wright had touched him and that if he told anyone, he would kill the victim. The child said the incident occurred sometime last year when he lived with relatives in Wichita Falls.

The affidavit said a forensic interview was then conducted on October 17, 2023, at a children’s advocacy center in Washington. The alleged victim disclosed that on one occasion, he was in his room and sitting on his bed watching television when Wright entered the room with the victim’s dog.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told the forensic interviewer that Wright sat down next to him, tied his hands up, and began assaulting him. He eventually disclosed that two separate assaults occurred and said he was able to get away from Wright after his dog bit Wright.

Several charges still pending against Wright

Wright has been arrested multiple times in Wichita Falls since 2011. He’s been charged three times with failing to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Wright currently has charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, assault family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest or detention pending against him.

Wright is jailed on $300,000 bonds on eight charges.