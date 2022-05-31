WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have identified the suspect recently taken into custody following a lengthy standoff involving the SWAT team on Tuesday morning.

Raymond Figueroa’s mugshot from an arrest in 2020, courtesy Wichita County Jail log

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD Public Information Officer, Raymond Figueroa, 34, of Wichita Falls, has been identified as the man taken into custody.

WFPD officers originally responded to a welfare check in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 just before 9 a.m.

WFPD officials on the scene said a male subject, later identified as Figueroa, who was possibly armed, had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Sgt. Eipper said Figueroa had threatened a family member over a dispute about the rent.

“WFPD set up a perimeter around the house and the SWAT team was called out to the scene along with WFPD detectives,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Officials said attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful and after obtaining a search warrant, around 11:45 a.m., they breached the door of the residence and detained Figueroa.

“The SWAT team made entry and found him barricaded in a room,” Sgt. Eipper said. “He was placed under arrest on the arrest warrant for terroristic threat.”

Sgt. Eipper said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported from the incident, and detectives are currently executing the search warrant.

It is unclear at this time if Figueroa was armed while barricaded within the residence.

A records check on Figueroa reveals 23 total arrests since 2006, including his most recent arrest from the standoff Tuesday morning on Fillmore Street.

Past charges against Figueroa include multiple assault charges, including assault family violence, multiple public intoxication charges, a terroristic threat charge, and a disorderly conduct charge for fighting in public.

Figueroa was arrested in June 2018 after allegedly kicking his girlfriend in the head multiple times.

Figueroa has not yet been booked into Wichita County Jail. It is unclear if he will be charged at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.