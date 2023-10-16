WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a June home invasion in which a victim was injured while jumping through a window and a pit bull was shot and killed has been arrested a second time, and police said again tried to evade officers.

Charquivious Beaver is now charged with aggravated robbery and a second charge of evading.

Wichita Falls police said they were attempting to serve the new robbery warrant on Beaver on Sunday morning, October 15, 2023, at a residence on Palomino. As officers stationed themselves at the front and back doors they said they heard an officer by the garage door yelling for a subject not to move.

Officers identified him as Beaver and said he ran into the house, and they pursued him and arrested him.

Beaver was arrested in August at an apartment complex on Professional Drive after police say he took off running after a report of a man carrying an AR 15-style rifle. Officers said they found him in an apartment bathroom and the gun was in a closet.

He was wanted at that time after fingerprints were left on a cheese ball jar at the scene of a home invasion and shots fired on Princeton in June. At that time, he was charged with burglary for that incident, and now has a new charge of aggravated robbery.

In that robbery, police said men broke into the house and shot and killed a pit bull that was trying to protect the residents.

One resident suffered cuts causing heavy bleeding when he jumped through a window to escape and police say the intruders fired shots as he ran away.

Police said they found a cheese ball container outside the house containing spare change, pills and marijuana that had been inside the house.

They were able to lift a fingerprint from the bottom and said it was a match to the right ring finger of Beaver, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Beaver posted bond on his original charge in September and now has bonds totaling $77,500.