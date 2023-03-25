WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a shooting on Terrace Avenue has been arrested.



Wichita Falls Police investigated a shooting on Terrace Avenue, Jan. 15, 2023. Photo Credit: KFDX-TV

According to the arrest warrant, Kahlijah Santrell Jones, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the report, around 1:30 a.m., Jan 15. 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to the 2400 block of Terrace for a shooting.

Detectives discovered the juvenile victim had been shot in the back and was taken to the hospital, where his condition was “stable”. The victim told police he had been at a party and someone began shooting at the house.

Police found 14 spent casings. They also found bullet defects in the front of the house and blood on the bathroom door and kitchen floor.

During the investigation, police spoke with people that were at the party and discovered social media posts from Jones where he posted pictures of himself with a gun.

A witness said he was outside when he saw Jones shooting toward the house before running away. The witness said Jones had a black and silver handgun, which appeared to be like the one he had on Instagram.

The witness said they went into the house after the shooting and found the victim on the floor. A warrant was issued, and Jones was arrested on Friday. He was jailed on a $100,000 bond.