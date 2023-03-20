WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for a man charged with intoxicated assault in connection with a two car crash Thursday at Loop 11 and Seymour Highway states he cussed at officers and even flirted with a female officer as police tried to question him at the scene.

According to the affidavit, police said the other driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper last reported the driver is stable in a Lubbock hospital. No updates were released Monday, March 20.

According to a witness, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK 300 was turning left from the eastbound turning lane on Seymour Highway onto Loop 11 when a pickup driven by 37-year-old Anastacio Mendoza traveling at a high rate of speed on Seymour Highway failed to stop for a red light and struck the passenger side of the Mercedes. Both drivers were taken to the emergency room but Mendoza was treated and released and booked into jail.

Police said Mendoza was bleeding profusely from the head but when medical personnel tried to help him he was hostile and cursed at them and told them to get away. They said he did not notice he was bleeding heavily and did not seem to feel any pain.

Police said he refused to answer questions and continued cursing and when asked what happened he cursed and said, “you tell me what happened.” In fact, police said instead of answering questions, Mendoza began “flirting” with a female officer and asking her personal questions.

Officers said Mendoza’s former boss arrived on the scene and told them he had recently terminated Mendoza because he was using illegal drugs and acting erratic.

At the hospital, police said they spoke to his wife who told them she had separated from Mendoza last year because he was using cocaine and meth and his behavior was severely erratic.

Mendoza has six previous arrests which include DWI, evading, and three public intoxication. He has convictions for DWI, reckless driving and family violence assault.