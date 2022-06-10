WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 20-year-old suspected of murdering the mother of his unborn child suggested to police responding to his 911 call that an unknown intruder might have climbed into their second story room and done something to her.

The alleged murder of 19 year old Kaycee Wofford and her 32 week old unborn child are the 4th and 5th homicides in less than 3 weeks, all involving teenage or young adult suspects and victims.

Wichita County jail booking photo

20-year-old Paul Chandler is jailed on $1.5 million bond for capital murder. His arrest affidavit reveals new details since police announced the arrest Thursday evening.

Police responded to Chandler’s 911 call about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in which he said his wife was blue in the face and he believed was beyond help.

First responders found Wofford lying on her back next to an air mattress in the two story home in the 1600 block of Deer Park Way. It appeared she had been deceased for several hours. They said Chandler said she had laid down around 1 a.m. and when he woke up he found her blue in the face so he called 911.

Officers said he volunteered information that he did not know what might have happened to her, but thought that an unknown person may have come into their open second story window and done something to her.

Police said three other people live in the house, two women and one of their children, 8 years old.

The lead detective said the victim was wearing a t-shirt, and there was blood in the corner of her mouth, and from observing the body, he believed she had been moved and had been there several hours.

All the residents of the home agreed to make statements. One of the other residents and her son told police they had heard Chandler and Wofford arguing around 10 pm the night before, which went on for about an hour. After the argument, they said Chandler was upset and was talking about moving out.

They said Chandler and Wofford then went back upstairs, and a short time later Wofford came back downstairs crying and went into the bathroom.

The woman and her son went to sleep, and the woman said sometime between 12:30 and 2 a.m. she was awakened by a loud thud and heard Wofford say “Stop,” then everything was quiet. She said nothing else was heard the rest of the night.

Police then read Chandler his rights and say he agreed to be interviewed.

They said he first denied there had been an argument and that he and Wofford just watched a movie and fell asleep around 1 a.m.

Later he admitted there had been an argument and that he and Wofford talked of moving out, but it never got physical. He said before they fell asleep they had what he described as “rough sex” which included him putting his hand on her throat and pushing down.

He said before going to sleep, she complained that her throat hurt, and said she loved him. He said she fell asleep before watching the movie. Police say he was adamant that he never hit Wofford and never had in the past, even when she had slapped him, and he was adamant that Wofford talked to him before going to sleep.

He said everything had been going well with the pregnancy, and she had set an appointment with her doctor that morning.

Results of an autopsy performed Thursday concluded Wofford had been strangled by her throat and by chest compression. The medical examiner said pinpoint blood marks on her throat, face, chest, and shoulders supported this. Along with bruising on her chest and throat.

The M.E. stated she would not have been able to talk after being choked. Also that the blood from her mouth was the result of her bottom lip being ripped from the gums, which the M.E. said would have caused much more bleeding unless she was already or nearly dead.

The autopsy also found trauma on her head which would not have been fatal but indicated significant signs she was beaten.

It also found the unborn female child died only died because her mother had died, and would have been a healthy baby if born.