WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of killing a homeless man at a Wichita Falls park is trying to get his $1 million bond lowered.

Jason Myers, 39, is charged with the shooting death of Paul Day, 28, of Orange Grove, TX at Scotland Park on June 21.

Wichita County Jail booking

A hearing on the motion was heard Friday, June 8, but no ruling has been filed at last check. Myers’ attorney Jeff Eaves says the bond is excessive.

Myers told police his daughter attends daycare at Scotland Park Elementary and that she told him the kids are not allowed to play outside because there was a homeless man in the park.

Myers said he asked Day if there was somewhere else he could go during the day. Day hit him in the head and he pulled his handgun and when Day continued to come at him he fired two or three rounds at him.

Witnesses told police they had seen Myers in his truck the past few days and thought he was looking for someone.

They also stated they did not see a physical confrontation prior to the shooting, and police noted Myers did not appear to have any injuries.