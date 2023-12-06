WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop turned into a chase topping speeds of 120 miles per hour through Wichita Falls streets.

An early morning chase and wreck on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, sent both the suspect, 25-year-old Johnathan Tyler Melanson, and a Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

According to Sheriff David Duke and Sergeant Charlie Eipper, Melanson is now facing multiple charges including evading, possession of narcotics and DWI, similar to charges filed November of 2023 against him in Comanche County.

“The vehicle pursuit lasted 33 minutes,” Eipper said. “Approximately all the way until the vehicle was at Jacksboro and Norman, where it wrecked out there.”

A Wichita County deputy was successful in a pit maneuver to stop the chase.

Melanson reportedly ran from the scene before being arrested and suffering a leg injury, and he was taken to the hospital for his injury, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

“The guy always starts slowing down, hitting his brakes,” Duke said. “Then, turn into our guy, our deputy, which, it did spin the suspect off the side of the road off Jacksboro Highway, just south of Market Street.”

In addition to his current charges, Melanson was arrested in September 2023 and bonded out the same day, according to jail records. He is also on probation out of Childress County for the delivery of marijuana over five pounds in February 2022.

“He could have easily hit somebody, pulled out in front of them at any intersection,” Duke said. “I mean, the driving public, it could be a disastrous accident. So, unfortunately for us, is vehicles damaged in our county. Units damaged. But well, I get it. We are saving lives.”

The deputy was treated for minor injuries from the airbags deployed and was released in the morning hours of Tuesday, December 5.

Melanson is currently awaiting his booking into the Wichita County Jail.