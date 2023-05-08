WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Department of Public Safety officials released the name of the suspect involved in a fatal shooting involving law enforcement and a chase over the weekend.

DPS Sergeant Marc Couch identified 45-year-old Anthony Scott Nelon of Early, Texas as the suspect.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the incident started Saturday night in Archer County when deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, where Nelon in a Dodge Challenger led them on a pursuit along U.S. 281 into Wichita County.

Wichita County deputies intercepted the pursuit and used spike strips to disable Nelon’s vehicle but he continued. An Archer County deputy used his truck to stop the car on Windthorst Road but Duke said Nelon refused all commands to get out of the car.

After a brief standoff, Nelon came out of the car with a firearm and pointed it at law enforcement leading to an exchange of gunfire that left Nelon with multiple gunshot wounds and a DPS trooper injured.

Duke said they to render aid but Neon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is being led by the Texas Rangers.

Court and jail records show no felony arrest for Nelon, only one minor traffic charge inComal County and in the 1990s, a few minor arrests in Wichita County. Records show he was granted a divorce in Wichita County in 2012.