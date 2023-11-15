WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police responded to an assault Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports, around 2 p.m., officers went to the 100 block of Town and Country Drive for an assault. The suspect, Lamount DeVaughn fled, but was eventually caught.

While police were putting him in a patrol car to be taken to jail, he resisted and was forced to the ground, where he bit one officer and kicked another. The officers had to drag him to the patrol car when he refused to get up.

The assault victim told police DeVaughn is her boyfriend and said they had been arguing all day. She said he wrapped his hands around her throat and dragged her to the bedroom and slapped her. Police observed a bruise on the victim’s face.

DeVaughn is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, assaulting a family or household member by choking and two counts of assaulting a peace officer. He also had a warrant for no driver’s license. He remained in jail custody, with his bonds totaling $57,000.