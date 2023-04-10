WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No arrest has been made at last report in a Saturday night incident in which Wichita Falls Police said a woman tried to run over the father of her children.

Police said they have the suspect’s license plate, which fell off after she ran over the victim’s foot, then crashed into an apartment complex and they also have surveillance video.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Stone Ridge Apartments, a man inside the courtyard said his girlfriend had driven her 2012 silver Nissan Pathfinder at him to try and run him over. She ran over his foot before driving into the stairwell and gate complex.

Police said she was not found at the scene.

The victim said he was in intense pain and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the victim and suspect had been in a relationship and got into an argument.

A bystander gave the officer a license plate and the owner was determined to be the suspected hit-and-run driver.