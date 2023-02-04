WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession.

According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance.

The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to be nervous and overreactive. He told the deputy they were traveling from Albuquerque, N.M. to visit his grandmother in Fort Worth.

He identified his two passengers as his uncles. When asked what his uncles’ names are, he could not provide an answer. The passengers told the deputy they were just along for the trip and said Rios-Lopez is a good friend they have known for five years. When asked where they lived in New Mexico, they could not provide an answer.

When the deputy told Rios-Lopez his story did not make sense, he said his passengers approached him and asked him for a ride. He said he was taking them to an unknown location in Fort Worth. When asked, why he made up the story, Rios-Lopez said he did not know and thought the deputy would get mad.

He was arrested and taken to jail, where a detention officer found a crystal-like substance in his wallet. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

He is charged with human smuggling and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000.

Rios-Lopez was also placed on an ICE detainer. The passengers were placed on Boarder Patrol Detainers.