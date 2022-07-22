WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas man is jailed on more than $400,000 bonds for aggravated kidnapping and other charges including a warrant from Dallas County for assault of a pregnant person.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Wichita County deputies believe Andres Colin, 36, was involved in human trafficking when he was stopped Thursday, June 21, on U.S. 287 near Rifle Range Road for driving a stolen car from Dallas.

They said he gave a false name and was later identified at the jail through fingerprints.

Deputies said a female passenger was acting afraid and said she knew the driver only as “Enrique.”

They said she began crying when they asked her if she was being trafficked and said “It wasn’t supposed to be like this, this time” and that she had originally agreed to be a “driver” and was driving Colin to Childress from Dallas to drop off narcotics.

Deputies said the investigation confirmed the woman to be a known victim of sex trafficking.

After meeting up with a man on a rural road the night before, she said she became frightened and told Colin she wanted to go home. She said Colin rolled down her car window and fired a shot out of it with a handgun and told her the next bullet would be into her if she tried to leave.

After that, she said they drove to Vernon and got a motel room and he left her there, again telling her if she tried to leave he would kill her.

She said he returned later, forced her to smoke meth and then held her down and sexually assaulted her twice while choking her.

Vernon police said they obtained surveillance video from the motel showing a man leaving the woman at the motel, then returning.

Wichita County deputies found a pistol between the seat and center console of the car during the traffic stop and said the victim told them Colin forced her to take the gun and some meth when he was stopped.

Authorities said Colin is a convicted felon with convictions for prohibited weapons, assault, aggravated robbery and failure to I.D.