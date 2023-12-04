WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested in September for arsons and burglaries had 15 additional arson charges filed by Wichita Falls fire investigators for fires that destroyed or damaged numerous structures, including the old Holland School building in August.

Waylon Buckingham now has a total of 17 counts of arson that investigators said occurred since last April.

Buckingham’s original arson charges included fires at the China Star Restaurant on Central Freeway, a Baptist church and other structures and grass fires.

His bonds now total almost $1.5 million.

After his initial arrest, arson investigators said they continued looking into other suspicious fires. They said their investigation showed the same Google devices connected to Buckingham that were in the proximity of the first fires, and these devices were also detected at more than a dozen other fires last summer.

The data indicated the devices were in the area of the fires when they started, and the devices were tracked in, out and around the fires before and after they started. They said evidence showed that, in some cases, the devices stopped moving near the fires, leading officials to believe Buckingham was watching the fires burn.

The additional charges cover suspected arsons from June to September and include fires that damaged or destroyed outbuildings, a mobile home, a barn, two vacant homes and an old school.

He is also charged with starting a large fire on August 11 near Rathgeber and Kemp that forced the evacuation of nearby apartment and nursing home residents.

In addition to arson charges, he faces theft charges, including trailers from churches and property belonging to a Boy Scout troop.

Investigators said they believe some of the fires were set in connection with or to possibly cover up burglaries.