Update on Dec. 14 at 1:35 p.m.: Two individuals are now in custody, according to WFPD officials. Cumberland Ave. has not yet been opened back up to the public. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Update on Dec. 14 at 12:47 p.m.: According to a WFPD spokesperson, police responded around 11 a.m. to the 3200 block of Cumberland on a domestic disturbance report and when they arrived, a male and female standing outside went back into the house and ignored commands to come out.

Because it was reported as a domestic disturbance, SWAT team officers and a negotiator were dispatched. At this time, the 3200 block of Cumberland is blocked to traffic, and while police said they do not believe there is any threat or danger to the public, citizens are asked to avoid the area.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid heavy police and SWAT presence, a portion of Cumberland Avenue has been closed.

In what appears to be a SWAT stand-off, the 3200 block of Cumberland Ave. has been shut down just after noon on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

According to a reporter on the scene, SWAT members have surrounded a house off Cumberland in what appears to be a family disturbance, according to CADWEB, though no official information has been released.