WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The man accused of the murder of a Wichita Falls Stripes clerk during a robbery in February is now indicted for capital murder.

Tajmon Robinson, 22, is being held on a $1 million bond. His appointed public attorney had petitioned for a lower bond last month, but the request was denied.

On February 12 Floyd Kirt, 51, was shot at the store at Southwest Parkway and Taft.

Police arrested Robinson several days after the shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Garfield, where Robinson was staying.

They said he admitted to going to the store with the intent to rob it in order to get money to leave town. Police said he took lottery tickets in the robbery.

Police received multiple tips on the suspect and according to the arrest affidavit, an acquaintance recognized the shoes Robinson was wearing when surveillance video was shared and aired on the news.

Robinson has a previous arrest in 2018 for assault of an officer