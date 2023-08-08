WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One defendant in the Andrew Gable murder signs a plea deal while one Wichita County capital murder case goes to trial, and another appears about to be resolved without trial.

Zaeveion Denson is on trial for the 2020 murder of Carolyn High. A defendant in another capital murder case, Ricardo Sapata, has a plea hearing set for Friday, August 11, for the June 2022 murder of Andrew Gable. The deal he and his attorney signed is for a 37-year prison sentence.

Sapata also has a plea set for a charge of harassment by an inmate that was filed in January. Sapata was only 16 years old at the time of the 15-year-old’s shooting in what police said was a marijuana buy turned robbery. But Sapata was booked into jail as an adult in April when he turned 17 on a charge of capital murder.

Sapata is the alleged gunman in the robbery. He and another suspect, Isaiah Sims, reportedly met with Gable on June 1, 2022, near the intersection of 23rd at Grace Street to buy marijuana. a witness told police Sapata pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired multiple times, hitting her friend Gable while he sat in a vehicle. Sims has a pretrial hearing set on his case, also on Friday.