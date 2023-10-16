WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen involved in an armed robbery in which the victim shot one of the robbers is out of prison after serving 6 months, and she is now on shock probation.

Emily Wolf, 18 (17 at the time of the robbery), pleaded guilty last April to the reduced charge of robbery. She was sentenced to 7 years prison with the option for shock probation if she successfully served 6 months.

She was arrested at a motel about a month after the shooting on November 4, 2022, in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue. Police had asked for the public’s help in their search for Wolf.

She was released on bond in January, then ended up back behind bars on two separate occasions for violating the conditions of her bond.

Authorities said she and two men, Giovannie Melendez and Justin Gonzales, conspired to steal phones from the victim by holding him at gunpoint behind a house after they had set up a fake purchase of phones.

The victim was the owner of a cell phone resale shop.

The victim said he was met at the location by a man and a woman, and while he talked to them, a third person came up behind him with an assault rifle. The victim said he tried to run but fell, and the third man jammed the barrel of the gun against his head.

Believing his life was in danger, the victim pulled his concealed weapon and fired it once at the man before running to a house on Collins for help.

When the victim and police went back to the scene, the robbers and phones were gone.

A couple of days after the robbery, police said Melendez showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck, which he said happened in a drive-by shooting. They said he later admitted it actually happened during the robbery.

Melendez pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in May and got 12 years in prison. Gonzales pleaded in June for 10 years in prison.