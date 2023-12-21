ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former temporary employee of an Archer City company has been accused of downloading and taking more than 4,700 files with customer identification information, including bank account, social security and credit card numbers.

Megan Bushfield-Riley was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and was booked into the Archer County jail on a $125,000 bond.

She is no longer listed on their jail log but is listed on the Wichita County jail log with a $50,000 bond on a charge of electronic access interference filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The company, Haigood-Campbell, said Bushfield-Riley was told several times to work on applicable files in their system because she was creating different, unrelated folders and moving company files around, according to Archer City police.

They said she was dismissed on December 1, and employees discovered almost 5,000 files were deleted and security passwords changed. According to employees, several people in the company were locked out of their own files for a while.

It was later discovered that Bushfield-Riley had an external storage device with the files on it.

Police said they obtained it they found the files and 42 instances of customer information including bank account, social security and credit card numbers with the three-digit security codes.