WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Day one of testimony began in the trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer, who’s charged with invasive video recording.

Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female, who in this case happened to be his stepdaughter at the time.

Wichita County Jail booking

After discovering a nude photo of the victim on her phone, he then emailed the picture to himself from her phone, which was linked through the Wichita Falls Independent School District, because of the email’s content, it notified the district of inappropriate material being sent through her email address.

When the victim was confronted she denied having sent any photos, then around a week later Morgan confessed to sending the picture to himself through her phone.

A motion was filed to dismiss the charge which the victim’s mother testified that she was against that decision, but when the victim took the stand and was questioned about the dismissal, she said she wanted to drop the charge to keep from having to testify in front of people and reliving the embarrassing situation.

Day two of the trial is expected to continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the 78th District courtroom.