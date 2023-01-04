WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that allegedly stole a phone called the victim and asked for $30 to return it.

According to the police report, on Tuesday, January 3, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street for theft.

The victim told them the suspect, later identified as Cody Noisey, called them and told them he would return their phone if they paid him $30.

The victim said Noisey gave them three different addresses where they could meet and agreed on Gene’s Tasty Burger on Holliday Road.

The officers reviewed the restaurant video that showed Noisey take the phone from the counter. He admitted to having the phone and giving it back to the victim for $30.

He was arrested and charged with theft over $100 and under $750. He was jailed on a $750 bond.