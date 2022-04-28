WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third defendant in a tobacco smuggling ring at the Wichita County Detention Center is now sentenced.

Melissa Davis Wichita County booking photo

Melissa Davis, 46, pleaded guilty to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity by bringing prohibited substances into a correctional facility. She was given 5 years deferred probation by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard on Thursday, April 28.

Two other people involved in the scheme were previously sentenced.

Stephen Decker, who was listed as Davis’ common-law husband and who has a lengthy record, received 10 years in prison.

Stephen Decker Wichita County booking photo

Cynthia Lanman Wichita County booking photo

Cynthia Lanman, who was a food service employee, also received 5 years probation.

An investigator said he learned Aramark Food Services employee Lanman was getting tobacco products from inmate Decker’s wife and then passing it to Decker in the walk-in freezer in 2020.

He said Decker used the tobacco as currency in the jail, distributing it to other inmates.

During the investigation, he said he learned through a phone call by Decker to his wife that Lanman would be bringing more tobacco in and gave her instructions on how to package the tobacco.

The investigator said early the next morning he saw Decker and Lanman go into the walk-in freezer.

The two were detained and searched and he said packages of tobacco were found in Decker’s sock.

He said Lanman agreed to talk to them and admitted smuggling tobacco in on several previous occasions and that Decker said, they had, “Caught him red-handed this time.”

Decker was in jail on a charge of forgery in which police said he tried to pass a fake $100 bill at a Sonic in Iowa Park.