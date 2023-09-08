BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division arrested Patrick Domonique Lewis after investigating a package that was delivered, allegedly containing fentanyl.

According to the probable arrest affidavit, on September 7, 2023, investigators with the WCDAO intercepted a package destined for an address on East Beverly Loop in Burkburnett.

The package was addressed to “Little Joseph” and contained four plastic bags; one was a heat-sealed Ziplock bag containing blue tablets with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other, all concealed in children’s toy box labeled “Dinosaur Century”.

An investigator noted they recognized the pills to be fentanyl tablets disguised as Percocet. The pills were field tested and rendered positive for fentanyl. The combined weight of the suspected pills was 1,070 grams.

The investigators conducted a control delivery of the packages, and after they were received on the front porch, executed a search warrant of the residence, naming Lewis.

A search of the residence found multiple boxes addressed to “Lil Joe” sent from Arizona to the address of East Beverly Loop in Burkburnett. The investigators also found similar packages to the one with the children’s toys. Lewis told the investigators he flew to Arizona and purchased approximately 10,000 fentanyl tablets and mailed them back to his residence in Burkburnett.

Lewis said he’s done this approximately every two or three weeks since April 2023, each time sending 10,000 tablets. The investigator identified ten previous packages that came from Tempe, Arizona with the fictitious names, meaning Lewis mailed approximately 110,000 tablets to the Wichita County area.

Lewis was also arrested for assault on September 6, 2023, but no court documents have been filed at the time of publication for that charge.

Lewis was jailed for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $250,000.