WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Wichita Falls residents are behind bars after reportedly breaking into a building and stealing a number of items over the weekend.

60-year-old David Lewis, 57-year-old Karol Bleckler and 31-year-old Jonathan Roderick have been charged with burglary of a building.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Charlie Eipper said just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday morning, September 17, 2023, officers responded to the 2200 block of Brook Avenue after a witness saw people taking property from a building.

The witness saw the suspects leave in a vehicle and provided dispatch with the license plate number.

Eipper said a patrol officer arrived in the area and stopped a blue 2004 Toyota Rav-4 nearby with a similar license plate.

The driver was Bleckler, and the two passengers were Roderick and Lewis.

Officers also said they saw items in the Toyota that fit the type of property taken from the building on Brook.

A representative of the company arrived and identified power cords, cables and power boxes as items stolen from his building.

All three remain jailed on bonds of $2,500 dollars each.