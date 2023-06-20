WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are jailed on $25,000 bonds for robbery charges after police said they put a gun to the head of a woman who met them at a Wichita Falls truck stop to buy marijuana.

Ta’Niah Gibson, Jerome Taylor-Reid and Heaven Phillips were arrested early Tuesday morning at another nearby travel center getting gas and drinks.

Ta’Niah Gibson Heaven Phillips Jerome Taylor-Reid

The victim called police shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, and told them she was following the suspects in their gray van after the robbery, and they had pulled into the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.

Police located the van at the gas pumps and detained three people.

The victim told police she had arranged to meet Gibson at the Love’s Travel Center on Windthorst Road. She said the van pulled in, and she got in and sat in the rear seat behind the driver, later identified as Taylor-Reid.

She said Gibson was in the other back seat, and a black female was in the front passenger seat.

After she got in, she said the driver drove to Sun Valley Apartments and parked in a parking lot, and then Gibson pressed something that felt like a gun against her head and told her to hand over the money.

She said she told them she didn’t have it on her, but Gibson saw the cash in the victim’s bra and took it.

She said she left the van, and it drove off.

Police said Phillips admitted she had $80 of the stolen money in her bra and had given Taylor-Reid $15 of it to buy gas and a beverage.

Phillips and Taylor-Reid were also charged with possession of a controlled substance after police say they found a glass pipe with meth residue and a plastic bag containing meth in the center console of the van.