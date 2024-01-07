WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is now facing charges of child endangerment/abandonment after officers found her two-year-old and her other child outside on Friday, Jan. 5 in 50-degree weather in only a dirty diaper and soiled t-shirt.

Katie Adair told officers she was sleeping off “pink eye” after they knocked on the door for 10 minutes until she answered; officers told her they found her children down the street after a neighbor waved officers down and pointed officers to the home the children belonged to.

Officers asked Adair if she knew her children were outside.

She told them no, but they must have let themselves out since the front door was unlocked. Officers said the children weren’t tall enough to reach the doorknob.

Adair also has a case open with Child Protective Services after suspicions of drug use inside the home.

Adair is also not supposed to be alone with the children.

Due to a violation of her CPS conditions and the children not being fully clothed, Adair was arrested with a $10,000 bond.