WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after Wichita County deputies found a large amount of meth during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, shortly before midnight, a deputy stopped a Chevy Trailblazer for a traffic violation on Alama, near 11th Street.

The driver was identified as Paul Duane Brown. The deputy became suspicious of narcotics and asked to search Brown’s vehicle.

A canine deputy conducted an air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A bag containing a crystal-like substance was found. The substance tested positive for meth and weighed about 63 grams.

Brown was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $50,000. He remained in jail custody Saturday.