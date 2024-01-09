AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details of alleged crimes committed against children, including abuse and torture, that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony began on Tuesday, January 9, in the trial of a Burkburnett man accused of multiple counts of horrendous child abuse used as punishment and discipline on his three stepchildren, twin 8-year-old girls and a 6-year-old.

Daniel Ortiz has been charged with 11 counts of injury to a child. He has elected to have the seven-woman, five-man jury in 78th District Court set punishment if they convict him and faces up to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, he used mental abuse, psychological humiliation and torture as forms of discipline.

He and the children’s mother, Lea Hernandez, were arrested in 2021 when Burkburnett police responded to Rose Street about a child without shoes in the street.

A Burkburnett officer testified on Tuesday that one of the girls told police her sibling was in the house and police found a child inside standing next to a stove in a corner. She said she wasn’t allowed to move.

Texas Rangers were contacted and a search warrant was obtained for the home.

Police said there was also a camera set up pointed at the corner. Another camera was pointed toward a dog crate and there was a leather belt next to the crate.

The Texas Ranger testified what he noticed missing in a home with children was toys.

They also found blood spatter on the wall in the living room. The spatter indicated the possibility of someone being hit. Used duct tape was found in the trash can outside and hair was found on the tape, consistent with being used on a person.

Also, chairs in the home reportedly had duct tape adhesive residue and blood consistent with a person being taped to the chairs. Blood spatter was also found in the corner of one of the bedrooms consistent with someone bleeding while standing in the corner. The prosecution asked if the victims could fit in the dog crate, and the Ranger said yes, but it would be a tight fit.

A registered nurse and forensic examiner at United Regional Hospital testified some of the injuries and marks on the children’s bodies appeared to be caused by being bound, possibly with duct tape. She said some of the injuries appeared to be from being hit with a cord or phone charger.

She also said some injuries showed more advanced healing than others, meaning the abuse had been ongoing.

Judge Meredith Kennedy granted a prosecution motion to allow the children to testify in this trial via closed-circuit television. The motion said all three kids had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and that requiring them to testify in the presence of Ortiz would be traumatizing.

Hernandez is expected to testify in the trial, and a special standby counsel was appointed for this trial only to advise and protect her rights if she does testify.

According to the indictment, Ortiz would cut the female children’s hair very short to humiliate them, force them to get in dog kennels as punishment and throw away their Christmas presents.

The indictment alleged Ortiz would bind the children with either duct tape or rope and make them sit in the corner of a room or garage for hours at a time, forcing them to sit in their bodily fluids.

The indictment also alleged that Ortiz would cut the children with a knife, kick them, slap them in the face, punch them, choke them or hit them with a belt to maintain dominance over the children and force his psychological torture of them.

He is also accused of forcing their heads underwater as punishment.

Ortiz has been charged with causing injury to a child on several other occasions, including an instance in which he’s accused of poking a child in the eye so hard the child had to be hospitalized.