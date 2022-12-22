WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges.

Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building out of Clay County. Police said on October 29th, Market Street loss prevention staff called the front desk of the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a theft of gasoline.

The investigating officer discovered that a man and woman used a fake debit card to get gas and drove off without paying for it on October 17th. After reviewing security footage, the officer recognized the woman in the video to match Trinity Noland ‘s physical characteristics.

In the arrest affidavit, the officer said the man outside by the white Chevy Silverado truck that initiated the gas pump looked to be Jeremiah Gary based on previous jail photos. After Gary and Noland finished fueling up the truck, the footage shows them leaving the market street gas station, never returning for the fake debit card. Gary was also charged with theft. He is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Noland remains jailed on $40,000 in bonds.