WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman involved in a robbery in which a possible gun was placed to the head of a woman wanting to buy marijuana has pleaded guilty.

One of those allegedly involved, Heaven Faith Phillips, was given five months probation.

Phillips and two others were arrested last June at a Wichita Falls travel center when the victim called police shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 20 and told them she was following three people in a gray van who robbed her at a truck stop.

The victim told police the suspects pulled into the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway, and police found the suspects buying gas and drinks there.

The victim told police she had arranged to meet them at the Love’s Travel Center on Windthorst Road to buy marijuana. She said when she got in their van she felt something like a gun against her head and was told to hand over the money.

The victim alleged she told them she didn’t have it on her, but one of them reached in her bra and took out the money she had there. She said when she left the van, it drove off and she followed it.

Police said Phillips admitted she had $80 of the stolen money in her bra and had given one of the others $15 of it to buy gas and a beverage.

Trials or pleas of the other two defendants are pending.