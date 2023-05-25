WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A burglary investigation and search warrant at a home off Loop 11 lead to two arrests, and police said more charges could be coming.

Brandon McCraw, 51, and Ty McCraw, 26, are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and Ty has another charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle for a stolen vehicle found in the driveway.

Monday morning, May 22, numerous WFPD units descended on a home in the rear of 410 Willow Drive to serve the burglary search warrant. The owner of the property who lives in the house in front told police earlier that morning he saw a man stealing things from under his carport. He identified the suspect as one of the men who live in the rear house.

Police said they found a stolen vehicle and property stolen overnight from the Marriott Hotel.

They said they found a Chevrolet Silverado that had been poorly spray-painted black, and the VIN showed it to be a 2008 white Silverado.

Ty McCraw was charged for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Brandon McCraw was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm when officers said they found a shotgun on the top of the headboard of his bed. McCraw has felony convictions prohibiting possessing a firearm.

Police reported more than $30,000 of equipment, tools and other property were recovered during the search warrant.

Ty McCraw has 10 pending criminal cases and was most recently arrest May 5 for allegedly passing poorly made fake $100 bills. McCraw has 10 charges filed this year and two pending from 2021, including theft of a motorcycle, burglary of vehicles, burglary of a coin operated machine, and forgery.

He has had 20 cases filed in Wichita County, of which 9 are felonies. He has convictions for burglary, fraud and illegal hunting. Several other charges of hunting at night, hunting with artificial light, hunting from a roadway and taking wildlife without consent in 2021 were later dismissed.

Brandon McCraw has 55 total arrests, including more than two dozen burglary charges.

In one arrest in 2020, a homeowner said he came home after a 6-month absence to find almost all of his possessions gone from his home, including his van.

In a burglary in Burkburnett in 2021 for which he was charged, a resident said his home was burglarized and even his ring cameras were stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with texomashomepage.com for updates.