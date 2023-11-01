BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman and a Wichita Falls man are charged in connection to a struggle over a child Halloween night in Burkburnett.

Franklin Seamon and Shannon Tenney are each charged with assault causing bodily injury, with bonds set at $5,000.

Burkburnett Police were dispatched to the area of Red Fox and Sioux shortly before 7:30 Tuesday night, October 31, on a disturbance.

Shannon Tenney, Wichita Co. Jail booking photo

They said a 61-year-old woman reported that Seamon and Tenney had come and gotten out of a car and tried to take a child from her.

She said Tenney demanded she hand over the child, and she refused and held onto the child.

She said Tenney and Seamon grabbed her by her shoulders, and they struggled. She said she fell to the ground with the child, resulting in injury and pain to her shoulders and right leg.

Franklin Seamon, Wichita Co. Jail booking photo

After she fell, she said Tenney got control of the child, and she and Seamon took the child into the car and left. Officers said several eyewitnesses confirmed the woman’s report.

Burkburnett and Wichita Falls Police said the car was found on Eden Hills Circle in Wichita Falls, and the child was also confirmed to be there.

No other charges have been filed in this case.

Police said Tenney has prior arrests for assault-related cases and was barred from the victim’s property, and the victim filed for a protective order against Tenney in August.

Seamon has prior arrests for thefts, burglaries, engaging in organized criminal activity and injury to a child or elderly person. Police said he is on parole for a felony offense.