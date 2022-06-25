WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were killed Saturday morning in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Brian Sheehan with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 9:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found a dead male in the driveway of a residence. A dead female was found in the backyard of the property.

Both had apparent traumatic wounds to their heads, Sgt. Sheehan said.

The suspect was taken to United Regional with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. At time of publication, the suspect was in serious condition.

Sgt. Sheehan said at the present time, there is no danger to the public.