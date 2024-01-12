WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Tyler man is jailed in Wichita County following a chase and crash in downtown Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon, January 11, 2024.

Juan Fuentes, 34, has been charged with evading arrest.

A WFPD motorcycle officer said Fuentes was speeding on Central Freeway, but when he attempted to pull his pickup over, Fuentes exited on the Broad exit. The officer said he then went northbound on Broad and turned east onto 13th, accelerating to a high speed.

The officer radioed that he was no longer pursuing but kept the truck in sight.

He said it ran a stop sign at Lamar, and then the stop sign on Scott, where it was struck by a rehab facility patient transport van.

The van appeared to have one passenger, and no injuries were reported.