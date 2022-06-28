WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Union Square Federal Credit Union robbery.

According to a release from Officer Jeff Hughes, Melvis Compton has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of controlled substance.

WFPD responded to Union Square around 3:17 p.m. for a bank alarm. Officers determined a robbery had taken place and notified investigators.

Police received surveillance video of the suspect and shared it with other police personnel.

The release says Compton was found in the 1200 block of Broad wearing the same clothing from the robbery video. Compton was also found with the money in his possession taken during the robbery.

Compton gave a full confession during an interview at the police station according to the release. Police received a warrant for the arrest of Compton.

The FBI also helped in the investigation.