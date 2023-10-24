BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man is charged with multiple counts of terroristic threats, stalking and stealing his former girlfriend’s vehicle in a series of incidents that police said left the victim in fear for her life.

Terry Don Lawson is jailed on bonds totaling $37,500 on seven charges.

The victim first notified Burkburnett police in August that Lawson had followed her to Burkburnett from Vernon and stole her vehicle, which was recorded on cameras. She said this happened after she ended the dating relationship.

Lawson was arrested in Vernon when officers found the vehicle at his mother’s home. on October 10, police responded to an assault in Burkburnett and the woman told them Lawson tried to force her out of her vehicle on her way to work, and she was able to flee home. She and witnesses who arrived said he circled the home several times on a motorcycle.

Police were shown almost 200 messages; they said Lawson sent the woman with threats and abusive comments, including one that he would go through the house and kill everyone who could be a witness.

According to police, Lawson has 16 prior arrests with several felonies assaultive in nature.