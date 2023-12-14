VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — After just over a day of testimony, Bradford Thompson of Vernon was found guilty of the 2022 murder of Andre Ray Sandoval.

The jury began deliberating Thursday, December 15, 2023 and returned their verdict after only 15 minutes.

The trial for the 2022 homicide began on Wednesday, December 14, with multiple witnesses to the incident taking the stand.

A former police officer testified that he responded to the homicide on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and had collected evidence at the scene.

Two other witnesses who had arrived at the scene after hearing multiple gunshots both testified to seeing Thompson standing over a body.

The Vernon Police Chief at the time of the homicide said that 54-year-old Bradford Thompson had been detained at the scene and was booked with a murder charge that night.

Following the homicide, Bradford Thompson’s wife released a statement in which she said that Sandoval, 27, would regularly sit in a field near the Thompson’s home and made them uncomfortable.

During the first day of testimony, the former officer testified to responding to the Thompson’s home a few days before the shooting took place for a complaint against Andre Sandoval. He testified that Sandoval had not been doing anything wrong, but he was “not wanted” in the area.

The punishment phase of the trial began shortly after the verdict was decided. On Thursday afternoon, the jury returned a recommended sentence of life in prison.