VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A two week manhunt for a North Texas State Hospital patient has come to an end.

In a Facebook post, the Vernon Police Department has confirmed 29-year-old Alexander Ervin was arrested by Austin police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Ervin was committed to the state hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2013 stabbing death of his father.

An affidavit read that Ervin was charged with murder on September 18, 2013. Austin police responded to a call for the stabbing that took place at the Ervin residence.

Ervin claimed that his dad was ‘an imposter’ and he was a CIA agent, according to an affidavit.

During the trial, Ervin told jurors he didn’t remember calling his father an imposter and that the death was in self-defense.