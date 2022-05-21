WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a murder at a house on Brown Street has been identified by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Zachary Ryan Wood of Wichita Falls.

WFPD responded to a call about a check welfare around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Arriving on scene, police found Woods dead in the house and suspect foul play.

If you have any information, you are asked to call WFPD Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

A fresh 48 has also been issued.