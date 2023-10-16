WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was facing three first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child had the charges dismissed when the victim recanted parts of her allegations and DNA evidence was called into question.

Noe Manzanares-Mendoza was facing trial on the three felony counts until the dismissal and instead pleaded to just one count of indecency with a child. He was sentenced in the 78th District Court to 14 years in prison.

The District Attorney’s office filed to dismiss his other charges on numerous grounds.

The victim’s mother disclosed previously unknown facts which called DNA evidence into question. She also disclosed previous unfounded accusations by the victim.

The then 10-year-old victim also recanted portions of her previous statement and the only remaining accusation was that Noe touched a breast.

In the previous charges, the victim said in June 2022 her mother was at work when Manzanares-Mendoza told her to take off her clothes and she said no. She said he removed her clothes, pushed her on the bed and assaulted her three times.

Manzanares-Mendoza has been jailed on a $300,000 bond since his arrest on June 8, 2022.