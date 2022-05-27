ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities with the Archer County Sheriff’s Department have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Holliday Thursday evening, as well as the alleged suspect.

According to Jack Curd, Archer County Sheriff, the victim has been identified as Gary Kuykendall, who died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Stephen Joseph Parsons mugshot courtesy Archer County Jail roster

Sheriff Curd also said a man was arrested and booked into the Archer County Jail. Friday morning, May 27, 2022, Sheriff Curd confirmed Stephen Joseph Parsons, 34, was the suspect.

Parsons’ does not yet have a charge listed in the Archer County Jail log, but Curd confirmed he will likely be charged with murder.

No bond has yet been set on Parsons.

Around 6:18 p.m. Thursday, May 26, authorities responded to a home in the 100 block of South Pecan Street in Holliday for a possible gunshot victim.

According to authorities, when they arrived at the home, a man later identified as Kuykendall was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

Parsons was arrested and taken to Archer County Jail following the incident.

Parsons arrested on the scene following fatal shooting, courtesy KFDX photojournalist Josh Rowe

According to Sheriff Curd, a woman who was part of the incident was transported to the hospital with injuries, but she didn’t have a gunshot wound.

Holliday Police are leading the investigation, and the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the 97th District Attorney Investigator all also responded to the scene.

