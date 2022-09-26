WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer who is charged with invasive video recording.

Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s consent in 2019.

Wichita County Jail booking

Morgan was initially arrested by a Texas Ranger and booked into the Clay County jail.

The trial is moving forward in 78th District Court despite the alleged victim filing a request to have the charge dropped. Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning.

District Attorney John Gillespie recused his office from the case and a special prosecutor was appointed.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said Morgan was terminated in 2020 after he was indicted. Morgan’s law enforcement career includes about 13 years with the Wichita Falls Police Department and just over five years with the sheriff’s office, where he was assigned to courthouse security, patrol, and the SWAT team.

Morgan’s career at the WFPD ended in 2012 after he was indicted for assault family violence. Morgan was accused of pushing his wife on top of their 10-year-old daughter and grabbing his son’s throat and pushing him against the door, then throwing his wife against the wall. Those charges were dropped in 2014 when the district attorney said the complaining parties said they could not remember details of the incident and wanted the charges dropped.

Later that year the city agreed to settle Morgan’s appeal of his suspension with a $60,000 payment and Morgan’s resignation from the police department.